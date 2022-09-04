Qatari Amir assures PM of support for flood affected people of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Recalling his recent visit to Qatar, the prime minister expressed the resolve to working relentlessly to implement the decisions taken during the visit.

The Amir conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and property, caused by floods in Pakistan. The Amir assured Qatar's support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the Amir for relief support provided by Qatar, including the air bridge for the provision of goods and equipment, as well as for the establishment of a field hospital in Sindh.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.