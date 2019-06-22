Qatari Amir given guard of honor at Prime Minister House

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Saturday was accorded warm welcome at a formal reception held here at the prime minister's house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Saturday was accorded warm welcome at a formal reception held here at the prime minister 's house.

On his arrival at the PM house, the prime minister received the guest arrived here earlier on a two-day visit on the former's invitation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani warmy shook hands.

The Amir of Qatar reviewed the guard of honor presented by the smartly turned out tri-services guard. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

Later, the two leaders introduced their delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meeting.

Two formations of JF-17 Thunder aircraft presented the aerial salute to the foreign dignitary in a spectacular fly past.