Qatari Amir's Visit To Boost Ties Between Two Countries: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the visit of Qatari Amir to Pakistan would help boost fraternal ties between the two countries in various sectors.

Talking to news channels, she said the existing close ties between Pakistan and Qatar would transform into a vibrant and strong economic cooperation.

She said that in the past family interests were preferred in relations with Qatar than national interests. Now Pakistan and Qatar had agreed to take steps to enhance the bilateral cooperation in various sectors, she added.

The special assistant said agreements between the two countries in various sectors would further expand their bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

She said Pakistan was emerging as an attractive destination for investment and tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government was taking measures to make the country investor friendly, she added.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister had a credibility internationally and the visit of Qatari Amir also proved the fact that the international community had complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

She expressed the hope that visit of Qatari Amir would enhance bilateral trade, besides opening the door of more jobs for the youths in his country. The two countries had agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workforce in Qatar that would also help in eliminating the monopoly of India there in IT sector, she added.

To a question, Dr Firdous said the Federal government was well aware of the opposition's tactics. No such committee would be constituted in which the corrupt elements would have any role, she added.

She said Marryam Nawaz being a convicted, could not have any party post. He lawyer had informed the Election Commission that no notification of her appointment as PML-N vice president had been issued, she added.

