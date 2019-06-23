ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said the visit of Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

In a meeting with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani held at Nur Khan Airbase prior to the arrival of Amir of Qatar, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed close brotherly relations and Pakistan gave special importance to its ties with Qatar, said a press release.

The foreign minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart and discussed the visit of Amir of Qatar, which was his second visit to Pakistan since assuming office in 2013.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Qatar in January was meant to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

He said more than 150,000 Pakistani were playing their part in Qatar's progress and Pakistanis based in Qatar were also playing the role of a bridge between the two countries.

Qureshi said Qatar was also helping Pakistan to tackle the energy crisis. Trade volume between the two countries had reached above $2.5 billion with a gradual increase in the recent past.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani said Qatar was interested in investing in Pakistan.