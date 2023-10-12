Open Menu

Qatari Armed Forces Chief Lauds Pakistan Army's Continuous Efforts For Regional Peace, Stability

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 08:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at GHQ. He appreciated the Pakistan Army's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhance defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

