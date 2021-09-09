Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Qatari Deputy PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Qatar relations.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Pakistan today (Thursday).

During the visit, the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister will call on other dignitaries as well.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values.

He said the two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hardworking Pakistani expatriates contributing to national development and economic progress of both countries.

The spokesperson said visit of the Qatari deputy Prime Minister will add momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on key regional and international issues.