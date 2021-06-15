UrduPoint.com
Qatari Envoy Calls On Air Chief

Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:53 PM

Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release.

Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Qatar had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Qatar Air Force and Pakistan Air Force.

The Air Chief also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening the relations between the two Air Forces.

