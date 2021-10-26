UrduPoint.com

Qatari Envoy Calls On Aviation Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Qatar's ambassador to Pakistan Sheikh Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani Tuesday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the minister said on his twitter handle, the issues pertaining to frequency of flights between the two countries came under discussion.

The both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the Aviation sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

