Qatari envoy calls on Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Friday called on Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and discussed ways and means to further strengthen the existing cooperation and partnership in the aviation sector.

During the meeting, the minister remarked that the improved air transport system was vital for economic development, a news release said.

"We are striving to strengthen and improve the air transportation system to achieve the object of economic growth," minister said, adding improved trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts rely on the better air transport system.

The envoy and the minister expressed firm resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve the air transport linkages between the two countries.