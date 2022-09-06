UrduPoint.com

Qatari Envoy Calls On Defence Minister, Lauds Govt Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Qatari envoy calls on Defence Minister, lauds govt efforts

Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and highly praised the efforts of the new government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and highly praised the efforts of the new government.

In a meeting held here, the ambassador expressed that Qatar had every confidence that the government would deliver and were ready to cooperate with it, a news release said.

The Minister for Defence welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Qatar. "Qatar is an important country for us and has a key role to play in the region. Our relations with Qatar are very smooth governed by mutual respect and cooperation," Khawaja said.

The minister said that both sides need to work closely to further extend their cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises and training of personals and joint ventures.

"Our military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities." The Minister highly appreciated the contribution of Qatar in the flood relief efforts.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries and desired to undertake the joint ventures in the respective field on progressive basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Qatar Government

Recent Stories

EU Hopes Non-Schengen Member States Will Suspend V ..

EU Hopes Non-Schengen Member States Will Suspend Visa Facilitation Procedures Wi ..

4 minutes ago
 Syed Murtaza directs PDMA Sindh to ensure timely s ..

Syed Murtaza directs PDMA Sindh to ensure timely supply of ration bags to flood ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister summons IG, CCPO to review progress ..

Chief Minister summons IG, CCPO to review progress on murder of girl child

4 minutes ago
 Nation, armed forces mark Defence, Martyrs Day wit ..

Nation, armed forces mark Defence, Martyrs Day with solemnity

4 minutes ago
 US Political-Military Relations Now Under Extreme ..

US Political-Military Relations Now Under Extreme Strain - Retired Defense Chief ..

14 minutes ago
 Czech General Pavel Announces Presidential Bid - R ..

Czech General Pavel Announces Presidential Bid - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.