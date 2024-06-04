Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khatar called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed cooperation between the two countries during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Qatar have brotherly relations, adding that cooperation with Qatar will be further increased in various fields.

The Governor said Pakistani workforce is playing the role of a strong bridge between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan is grateful to the government of Qatar for hosting the expatriates.

He said that Pakistan wants to benefit from Qatar's expertise in the Oil and Gas sectors. He appreciated Qatar for showing Islamic teachings and values to the whole world during the hosting of the Football World Cup. The Governor said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are loving and hospitable. He said that the world needs to be shown the real face of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Qatar Ali bin Mubarak Al Khattar said that the Ameer of Qatar will visit Pakistan soon. He said that delegations of experts from Qatar will visit Pakistan and take matters forward in terms of increasing cooperation in various fields.