Qatari Envoy Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The prime minister thanked the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for their warm messages of felicitations on his re-election as Prime Minister.
He said Pakistan was proud of its close, fraternal relationship with Qatar, with bilateral ties having the potential to grow even stronger and meaningful, particularly in the areas of economy, trade and investment.
He highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that was established during his previous tenure as Prime Minister, was now functioning as an efficient and productive mechanism to ensure that foreign investors were able to benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors i.
e. agriculture, I.T., mining and minerals as well as renewable energy.
The prime minister lauded Qatar’s contribution to peace efforts in Gaza.
He said it was disappointing that violence was continuing in Gaza even during the holy month of Ramazan.
He fondly recalled his official visits to Qatar in August 2022 and March 2023. He also extended an invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan and said the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming him in the near future.
The ambassador thanked the prime minister and said he would do his best to foster stronger ties between the two countries.
