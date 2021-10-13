UrduPoint.com

Qatari Envoy, Sindh Governor Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:12 PM

Qatari envoy, Sindh governor discuss issues of mutual interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

They discussed regional and global situation, promotion of cooperation in various fields under bilateral relations, said a statement.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress made in bilateral relations in trade, investment and other fields, while the two countries also agreed to make joint efforts to promote trade and investment.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor said he considers friendly relations with Qatar very important and said Qatari investors could take full advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Al-Thani, said Qatar values its relations and cooperation with Pakistan.

He further said there are vast investment opportunities in Pakistan under the present government which will be fully utilized.

More Stories From Pakistan

