Qatari letter instead of evidence to prove their innocence found from pockets of plunderers: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Qatari letter has been recovered rather than any evidence to prove their innocence from the pocket of plunderers of national exchequer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Qatari letter has been recovered rather than any evidence to prove their innocence from the pocket of plunderers of national exchequer.In a tweet while criticizing PML-N Firdous Ashiq Awan has said PML-N leaders have no proof of their innocence.

They have no courage to hear truth of Shahzad Akbar, therefore, they are resorting to mud slinging against Shahzad Akbar.While questioning opposition she said evidence against them are being seen as retailer shop by those who have committed corruption at whole sale rate.She said that a white can never turn into black due to efforts of PML-N spokespersons."What loot and plunder spree you have unleashed while practicing formula of easy come, easy go" you will have to give account of it", she added.