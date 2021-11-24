Qatari Naval Force Commander lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, vows enhancing cooperation

Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an ISPR media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looked forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The COAS emphasized that for regional peace and stability, there was a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.