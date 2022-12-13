Qatari student gets engineering degree after 38 years on Punjab Ombudsman orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) issued the degree of BSc Electrical Engineering to a Qatari student after 38 years on the order of Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Sulaiman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, a spokesperson said that on the online application of foreign student Lui Khalil Ibrahim, the Ombudsman Punjab had ordered the Secretary Higher education to take disciplinary action under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act by identifying those responsible for the mismanagement and also sought a report within 45 days of all such students who have not been awarded degrees for a long time.

According to the details, Lui Khalil Ibrahim, a student from Qatar, applied to the Ombudsman Punjab online that he completed BSc Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in 1984, but despite several appeals, the degree has not yet been issued.

The Punjab Ombudsman directed the advisor Dr. Sajid Yousafani to inquire into the matter and give relief to the petitioner. In the investigation, it was found that the petitioner's degree has not yet been prepared, on which the investigation officer Dr. Sajid Yousafani directed the Registrar University of Engineering and Technology and the Controller of Examinations to prepare and provide the applicant's degree immediately.

On the direction of the investigation officer, the registrar UET prepared the degree and handed it over to the applicant's representative in Pakistan.

The Ombudsman of Punjab termed the non-production of a student's degree for 38 years as a serious mismanagement.

The petitioner Khalil Ibrahim belongs to Qatar and after applying online, he kept informing the investigating officer Dr. Sajid Yousafani about his position through email and appointed his representative in Pakistan to get the degree due to not being able to come to Pakistan, who was given the degree.