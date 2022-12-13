UrduPoint.com

Qatari Student Gets Engineering Degree After 38 Years On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Qatari student gets engineering degree after 38 years on Punjab Ombudsman orders

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) issued the degree of BSc Electrical Engineering to a Qatari student after 38 years on the order of Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Sulaiman Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) issued the degree of BSc Electrical Engineering to a Qatari student after 38 years on the order of Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Sulaiman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, a spokesperson said that on the online application of foreign student Lui Khalil Ibrahim, the Ombudsman Punjab had ordered the Secretary Higher education to take disciplinary action under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act by identifying those responsible for the mismanagement and also sought a report within 45 days of all such students who have not been awarded degrees for a long time.

According to the details, Lui Khalil Ibrahim, a student from Qatar, applied to the Ombudsman Punjab online that he completed BSc Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in 1984, but despite several appeals, the degree has not yet been issued.

The Punjab Ombudsman directed the advisor Dr. Sajid Yousafani to inquire into the matter and give relief to the petitioner. In the investigation, it was found that the petitioner's degree has not yet been prepared, on which the investigation officer Dr. Sajid Yousafani directed the Registrar University of Engineering and Technology and the Controller of Examinations to prepare and provide the applicant's degree immediately.

On the direction of the investigation officer, the registrar UET prepared the degree and handed it over to the applicant's representative in Pakistan.

The Ombudsman of Punjab termed the non-production of a student's degree for 38 years as a serious mismanagement.

The petitioner Khalil Ibrahim belongs to Qatar and after applying online, he kept informing the investigating officer Dr. Sajid Yousafani about his position through email and appointed his representative in Pakistan to get the degree due to not being able to come to Pakistan, who was given the degree.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Student Qatar University Of Engineering And Technology All From

Recent Stories

S.Africa's Ramaphosa dodges impeachment vote in pa ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa dodges impeachment vote in parliament

3 minutes ago
 Bonfire event held to celebrate Sindhi cultural Da ..

Bonfire event held to celebrate Sindhi cultural Day

3 minutes ago
 Russia Proposed Cap on Total Diplomatic Staff at T ..

Russia Proposed Cap on Total Diplomatic Staff at Talks With US - Foreign Ministr ..

3 minutes ago
 Whelan's Family Confident Ex-Marine's Release Rema ..

Whelan's Family Confident Ex-Marine's Release Remains Priority for Biden

3 minutes ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil Exports 'Neither Viable N ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil Exports 'Neither Viable Nor Enforceable' - Expert

7 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Moroccans find joy in World Cup run

Cash-strapped Moroccans find joy in World Cup run

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.