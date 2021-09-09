UrduPoint.com

Qatar's Deputy PM Due In Islamabad Today

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Islamabad on Thursday, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan-Qatar relations.

During the visit, Sheikh Al-Thani will call on other dignitaries as well.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close, cordial ties rooted deep in shared faith and values.

The two countries closely collaborate on regional and global issues of common interest. Qatar is home to more than 200,000 hard working Pakistani expatriates contributing to national development and economic progress of both countries.

"The visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will add momentum to bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination on key regional and international issues," the Foreign Office said.

