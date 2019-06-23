(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan would help expedite business, trade and tourism activities besides strengthening economy of the country.

This was stated by an expert and Head of school of Economy, Dr Talat Anwar while talking to a news channel.

Pakistan was confronted with multiple challenges due to massive borrowing of loans in the past but after Qatari's healthy investment, the situation would improve, Dr Talat Anwar stated.

Pakistan had an agreement of LNG with Qatar, which was a cheap source of generating electricity, he said.

The country was going through energy crisis due to rising demand, he said, adding import of LNG from Qatari companies had helped address the issue.

He said Pakistani businessmen could grab the food and surgical markets of Qatar. Dr Anwar said our country could fulfill the requirement of Qatari market by exporting food items and surgical goods.

Dr Riffat Hussain, another economic expert suggested that Qatari companies should come forward for lifting skilled and semi skilled workers from Pakistan.

Lt Gen (Retd), Talat Masood said Pakistan's foreign policy was moving in right direction due to the enlighten vision of the present government.

He said the incumbent government's initiatives for cementing relations with all the countries would largely benefit this region.

General (Retd) Talat further stated the government's foreign policy would improve the image of the country around the world.

He also appreciated the leadership of Qatar for adopting the policy of expanding and strengthening relations with all countries including Gulf and Arab.

/778