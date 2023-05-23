UrduPoint.com

Qatar's Envoy Calls On Musadik Malik

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Shiekh Saud Bin Abdul Rehman on Tuesday called on Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and discussed the matters of mutual interest

Discussing the prevailing energy crises across the globe, the minister said Qatar had been one of the major oil exporting countries, filling the world's energy need for a long.

"We welcome more investment of Qatar in the LNG sector," the minister said.

The ambassador of Qatar expressed his resolve to help brotherly countries and said Gawadar Port could play an important in the regional connectivity and trade of power.

