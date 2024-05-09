Open Menu

Qatar’s MoS For Foreign Affairs Arrives In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 12:33 PM

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

The two sides will hold discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar has arrived at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

On arrival, he was warmly received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will hold discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

(More to Follow)

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Qatar

Recent Stories

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

1 hour ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

4 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

13 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

13 hours ago
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

13 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

13 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

13 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

13 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

13 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan