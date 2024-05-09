Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two sides will hold discussion on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar has arrived at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

On arrival, he was warmly received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

