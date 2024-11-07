QAU Achieves 84th Position In QS Asia Ranking 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Pakistan’s top-ranked, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, has once again shined by securing the 84th position in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, and Ranked 9th in South Asia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s top-ranked, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, has once again shined by securing the 84th position in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, and Ranked 9th in South Asia.
This marks further improvement of university from last year, reflecting QAU’s dedication to excellence in academia and research.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar congratulated all stakeholders on this remarkable achievement. He emphasized the university’s commitment to maintaining its reputation and achieving further success in the years ahead.
Dr Akhtar attributed this accomplishment to the unwavering dedication and excellence of the faculty, students, staff, alumni, and ranking committee.
It is worth mentioning here that Quaid-e-Azam University holds the top position in Pakistan and ranked among the world’s top 400 universities in the Times World University Rankings 2025.
In addition to its spot in the Times Rankings, QAU also achieved the 315th position in the global QS World University Rankings, further solidifying its status as Pakistan’s leading university.
Despite financial challenges, QAU has emerged as a prominent educational institution, consistently improving in various rankings, including the Times World ranking, QS ranking, U.S news & World rankings. This success underscores the university's resilience and commitment to academic excellence.
Recent Stories
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims
Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability3 minutes ago
-
Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in S Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets affected girl in Sahiwa ..4 minutes ago
-
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden4 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday University4 minutes ago
-
Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest5 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking10 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister11 minutes ago