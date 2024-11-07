Open Menu

QAU Achieves 84th Position In QS Asia Ranking 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Pakistan’s top-ranked, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, has once again shined by securing the 84th position in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, and Ranked 9th in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s top-ranked, Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad, has once again shined by securing the 84th position in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, and Ranked 9th in South Asia.

This marks further improvement of university from last year, reflecting QAU’s dedication to excellence in academia and research.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar congratulated all stakeholders on this remarkable achievement. He emphasized the university’s commitment to maintaining its reputation and achieving further success in the years ahead.

Dr Akhtar attributed this accomplishment to the unwavering dedication and excellence of the faculty, students, staff, alumni, and ranking committee.

It is worth mentioning here that Quaid-e-Azam University holds the top position in Pakistan and ranked among the world’s top 400 universities in the Times World University Rankings 2025.

In addition to its spot in the Times Rankings, QAU also achieved the 315th position in the global QS World University Rankings, further solidifying its status as Pakistan’s leading university.

Despite financial challenges, QAU has emerged as a prominent educational institution, consistently improving in various rankings, including the Times World ranking, QS ranking, U.S news & World rankings. This success underscores the university's resilience and commitment to academic excellence.

