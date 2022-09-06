QAU Alumni Association announces scholarships for flood affected students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Alumni Association (QAUAU) has decided that in close coordination with QAU administration, special scholarship programme will be launched for ensuring continuation of studies of flood affected students enrolled at the university.

The decision was taken during a consultative session hosted by Dr. Abdul Basit President QAU Alumni Association here at university.

It was decided that like 2010 floods, more scholarships will be announced which will cover tuition fee, hostel and mess dues.

The participants showed deep sadness and grief over the human and financial losses in the flood affected areas.

They also appreciated the individual and collective efforts and active participation by the Quaidians, old students of QAU Islamabad in relief activities and ration distribution among the flood affected people in various parts of country.

After detailed deliberations, it was unanimously decided to facilitate the flood affected students through provision of scholarships so that their ongoing studies may not suffer due to any financial issue.

During the meeting, it was also apprised that being Federal university, QAU Islamabad enrolls students across the Pakistan as per federal government quota policy.

Rains and floods have affected more than one third area of Pakistan, many enrolled and new QAU students have also been severely affected.

According to the initial data gathered, hundreds of students affected.

It is the responsibility of federal government and concerned stakeholders to ensure the continuation of studies of these affected students.

It was also resolved that on the same pattern of scholarships awarded by the alumni in 2010, a transparent mechanism will be developed for award of scholarships.