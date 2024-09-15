Open Menu

QAU Alumni Contributes Towards Alma Master's Guest House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) In keeping with the longstanding tradition of supporting Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the alumni of QAU have once again stepped forward to assist in the renovation of the university’s Guest House.

Essential items, including an electric water cooler, air-conditioner, and a dead body freezer box, were handed over to the university administration, alongside various materials necessary for the renovation of the facility.

Muhamamd Murtaza Noor, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Founders Group thanked to the support of the alumni, the QAU Guest House, located on the scenic campus, now offers an enhanced experience for visitors.

At the request of the QAU Alumni Association, the guest house is available to alumni at a very nominal rate, making it a convenient option for Quaidians and their families, he added.

Numerous alumni have already availed of this facility and enjoyed the beautiful surroundings of the campus.

He said we are especially grateful to Muhammad Asif Sahib, Tahir Masood Sahib, and Dr. Samina Yasmeen for their generous contributions in arranging these much-needed items. Their dedication and commitment to the university’s welfare are truly commendable.

The QAU Alumni remains committed to contributing positively and constructively towards the betterment of our alma mater. "May Allah grant us the strength and means to continue supporting our university in practical and meaningful ways".

