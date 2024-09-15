QAU Alumni Contributes Towards Alma Master's Guest House
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) In keeping with the longstanding tradition of supporting Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), the alumni of QAU have once again stepped forward to assist in the renovation of the university’s Guest House.
Essential items, including an electric water cooler, air-conditioner, and a dead body freezer box, were handed over to the university administration, alongside various materials necessary for the renovation of the facility.
Muhamamd Murtaza Noor, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Founders Group thanked to the support of the alumni, the QAU Guest House, located on the scenic campus, now offers an enhanced experience for visitors.
At the request of the QAU Alumni Association, the guest house is available to alumni at a very nominal rate, making it a convenient option for Quaidians and their families, he added.
Numerous alumni have already availed of this facility and enjoyed the beautiful surroundings of the campus.
He said we are especially grateful to Muhammad Asif Sahib, Tahir Masood Sahib, and Dr. Samina Yasmeen for their generous contributions in arranging these much-needed items. Their dedication and commitment to the university’s welfare are truly commendable.
The QAU Alumni remains committed to contributing positively and constructively towards the betterment of our alma mater. "May Allah grant us the strength and means to continue supporting our university in practical and meaningful ways".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA conducts grand operation against 7 illegal housing schemes1 minute ago
-
Information minister inaugurates calligraphy exhibition1 minute ago
-
RWMC cancells staff holidays on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)11 minutes ago
-
Shaikhani for devising comprehensive strategy to declare Hyderabad as premier IT hub11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad: Rescue-1122 building decorated11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi’s celebrations kick off with religious reverence, traditional fervor nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 12 gamblers31 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee41 minutes ago
-
CTP chalked out traffic plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)41 minutes ago
-
Great work for religious minorities being done in Punjab: minister41 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours51 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents1 hour ago