QAU Alumni Establishes Blood Donors Network

Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

QAU Alumni establishes blood donors network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A team member of Quad-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association has established a countrywide network of blood donors and supporters.

Malik Muhammad Irfan is an active member of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni who along with his dedicated team has established the network.

The network is known as Blood Donors Forum Pakistan, which has its chapters now opened and functioning in 34 cities, said a press release on Wednesday.

QAU Alumni Association really appreciates this noble initiative and offers every possible support and cooperation for it.

The Quaidians are requested to support this mission and save human lives, the Association said.

The QAU Alumni members can send messages through WhatsApp message at 03335325845 for any assistance, coordination or further expansion of the network.

More Stories From Pakistan

