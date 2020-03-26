UrduPoint.com
QAU Alumni Extends Awareness, Assistance Drive To 20 Cities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Safar-e-Meharbani and Quaidian Sindh Forum, have extended its drive to more than 20 cities in order to create awareness and ensure assistance for needy people in the wake of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Safar-e-Meharbani and Quaidian Sindh Forum, have extended its drive to more than 20 cities in order to create awareness and ensure assistance for needy people in the wake of Covid-19.

In view of current circumstances, QAU Alumni after consultation with other senior members, have requested the Quaidians to participate in the awareness drive and charity work in order to extend to other cities as well, said General Secretary QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that the students had also been suggested to own a village or families in their respective areas through possible means, keeping in view precautionary measures prescribed by the government authorities.

In case they need any further assistance or coordination, please contact on following contact numbers 0300-9840120, 0304-8178283 or 03018488572, he added.

The current and old students were also being mobilized to take part in the drive, Murtaza said.

Meanwhile, Inter-University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities along with its member & partner universities and organizations, have also launched an awareness campaign on coronavirus.

In this regard, special public service messages and programs are being aired on channels, social media pages and various campus radios for the larger benefit of the students and general community across the country.

This campaign is being run with the assistance of universities and social media volunteers. Moreover, technical assistance is being provided to the universities for the engagement of the students through online modes.

Currently, multiple online capacity building sessions are being organized. A special helpline has been established for the technical assistance of member and partner universities.

In addition, daily updates, government instructions and best international practices being adopted by the universities across the globe, are also being shared with the universities on regular basis.

It is worth mentioning that the Federal government had appreciated the QAU students role in this crucial time while taking their campaign very positively.

According to the sources, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad was being duly considered by the governmentin its countrywide efforts against Corona Virus.

