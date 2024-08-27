Open Menu

QAU Alumni, Faculty, Students Celebrate Independence Day With Fruit Tree Plantation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In a vibrant display of patriotism and commitment to environmental stainability, the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Alumni, alongside faculty, employees, and PhD scholars, marked the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with a significant tree plantation drive at the QAU Botanical Garden.

The event, aimed at contributing to a greener and more sustainable campus, saw the enthusiastic participation of the university community, who planted a variety of fruit trees across the garden.

It was part of a countrywide plantation drive through which ten thousand trees are being planted by the QAU alumni in collaboration with its partners.

The celebration was not only an ode to Pakistan's independence but also a pledge by the participants to make QAU an even greener and environmentally friendly institution.

The initiative reflects the university's ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and enhance the natural beauty of the campus.

Adding to the significance of the day, four fruit orchards were also inaugurated at the QAU Botanical Garden.

These orchards, which will feature a diverse range of fruit-bearing trees, symbolize the university's dedication to sustainability and the provision of fresh produce for the university community in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the QAU alumni emphasized the importance of environmental stewardship and the role that institutions like QAU can play in promoting a green and sustainable future.

Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Founders Group Murtaza Noor highlighted the significance of engaging students, faculty, and alumni in activities that not only celebrate national pride but also contribute to the well-being of the planet.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all participants to continue their efforts in making QAU a model green campus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fruit tree plantation drive and the inauguration of the orchards are just the beginning of a series of initiatives planned to ensure that QAU remains at the forefront of environmental conservation in Pakistan.

