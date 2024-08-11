Open Menu

QAU Alumni & Students Join CDA In Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

QAU alumni & students join CDA in plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, along with students and alumni of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, participated in the Margalla Hills Tree Plantation Drive. 

The event took place in a designated area named Quaidian Enclave on Margalla Hills, where saplings were planted by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment Talat Gondal, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Wajahat Latif Pro-Rector Ibadat International University, Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium, and Executive Director APSUP, along with the alumni and students.

"The initiative is being carried out under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Interior Minister, and with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change," Chairman Randhawa emphasized.

He highlighted the drive’s goal of preserving the beauty of Margalla Hills through collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, including the corporate sector and civil society.

"The involvement of students is crucial to the success of the tree plantation drive. In line with Federal government instructions, the drive aims to ensure the preservation and conservation of the region’s flora and fauna," he mentioned. 

Randhawa proposed awarding special marks to students who participated in the campaign and announced the launch of a mobile app to track the location of each planted tree.

Furthermore, Randhawa assured that educational institutions, known for their excellence, were invited to take a leading role in the plantation drive, with CDA providing full support.

The participating QAU alumni and students extended their thanks to Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, for inaugurating the special "Quaidian Enclave" at Margalla Hills for plantations. 

They hoped that such initiatives would have a positive impact on our environment and ensure a legacy of sustainability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Interior Minister Mobile Civil Society Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

24 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan