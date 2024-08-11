QAU Alumni, Students Join CDA In Plantation Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Sunday emphasized on students’ active engagement in the tree plantation drive being carried out by the authority.
The chairman was speaking during the `Margalla Hills Tree Plantation Drive’ which was joined by the students and alumni of Quaid-e-Azam University.
The event took place in a designated area named Quaidian Enclave on Margalla Hills, where saplings were planted by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Member Environment Talat Gondal, and Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Wajahat Latif Pro-Rector Ibadat International University, Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium and Executive Director APSUP alongside the alumni and students.
Speaking on the occasion, the chairman CDA, emphasized that the initiative is being carried out under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Interior Minister, and with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change. He highlighted the drive’s goal of preserving the beauty of Margalla Hills through collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, including the corporate sector and civil society.
He mentioned that the involvement of students is crucial to the success of the tree plantation drive. In line with Federal government instructions, the drive aims to ensure the preservation and conservation of the region’s flora and fauna, he added.
Randhawa proposed awarding special marks to students who participated in the campaign and announced the launch of a mobile app to track the location of each planted tree. Furthermore, he assured that educational institutions, known for their excellence, are invited to take a leading role in the plantation drive, with CDA providing full support.
The participating QAU alumni and students extended thanks to Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, for inaugurating the special "Quaidian Enclave" at Margalla Hills for plantation. They hoped that such initiatives would have a positive impact on our environment and ensure a legacy of sustainability.
