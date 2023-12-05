QAU announces HEC Need-Based Scholarship for fall 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad has announced Need Based Scholarships through the Higher education Commission (HEC) for Semester Fall 2023.

According to the official sources, the applications are invited from the students who enrolled in BS & BS (Lateral Entry) regular degree programs.

The students who enrolled on Self Finance/Self Support/Evening/Weekend are not eligible for the award of scholarship.

As per eligibility criteria, the scholarship shall be awarded only to the poor and most deserving students at undergraduate level.

The authenticity of the information provided by the students shall be verified by cross checking of the data provided through physical verification, the official sources informed.

It is stated that scholarship will be cancelled at any stage if the student is punished because of his/her involvement in violation of the university rules, damage to university property, misbehavior with staff or colleagues or any other disciplinary proceedings.

Meanwhile, any false information or discrepancy will lead to disqualification, recovery of entire received amount, and disciplinary proceedings.

Incomplete forms will not be accepted.

The QAU will review the application forms and only shortlisted applicants will be called for the interview by the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC).

Application received after the due date will not be entertained, the sources said, adding that limited seats are available.

The scholarship award, and its continuity is subject to approval, availability of funds, and release of grant by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The HEC Need Based Scholarship form duly filled may be submitted to the Office of the Students' Financial Assistance, Room No. 17, Administration Block along with supporting documents as per checklist on or before December 12, 2023.

The Office shall not be responsible for the forms delivered to any other office or after the due date. The application form is available at all photocopier shops of the university.