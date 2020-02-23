QAU announces HEC need based scholarships for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has announced Spring-2020 Need Based Scholarships in higher education for its students.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Students Financial Assistance Quaid-e-Azam University, the scholarship would be provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The university has invited scholarships from regular students of M.Sc 1st and MPA 1st semester admitted in the spring 2020, it added.

The notification further stated that the scholarship would only be awarded ion need based to those students who are financially disadvantage and facing difficulty to pay their dues.

It also informed that 50 percent of seats are reserved specifically for female students. The selection of students will be made Institutionally Scholarships Award Committee (ISAC) after interviewing the applicants and complete verification, the notification said.

The students studying on Self Finance basis were not eligible for the scheme, it added. The university encouraged the deserving students to apply for the scholarships opportunity till February 28.

