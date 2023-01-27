UrduPoint.com

QAU Announces Merit-based Scholarships For Deserving Students Of Khairpur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

QAU announces merit-based scholarships for deserving students of Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has announced need-cum-merit scholarships 2022-23 for the students of district Khairpur.

The QAU, in that regard, has invited applications for award of scholarships from the talented and deserving BS and BS Lateral students admitted in Fall-2022 (Male/Female) only from district Khairpur.

According to the official sources, as per eligibility criteria, the candidate and his/her father or guardian must have Domicile and Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) of Khairpur District.

The applying candidates must possess 75 percent marks in their last examination passed. While, in case of CGPA 3.00, they will be considered for determining merit. Marks certificate of last examination passed (only yearly marks certificate, not earlier than 2021) would be considered.

The candidates will have to produce certificates from the Head of Department of concerned college/Institute/university/school on the prescribed form showing the enrollment in the respective college/Institute/university. Meanwhile, attested copy of domicile and PRC of student and his father/Guardian is required.

The CNICs of the under age student of B-Form of NADRA, his/her father/guardian must be attached and. Attested copy of Student University ID Card is also required (if available). Attested Copy of Pass (Pacca) Certificate of Matriculation, showing date of Birth. Original Marks Certificate of last examination passed (20B ad onwards).

Father/Guardian's income certificate. In case, father/guardian is government employee, his last month pay slip may be attached.

Application forms with recent passport size photographs should be submitted in the office of the students' Financial Assistance, Room No. 17. Admin Block, Quaid-I-Azam University on or before 31-01-2023.

Application forms are available at all Photo Copy shops of the University. The forms can also be downloaded from website www.dckhairpur.gos.pk.

The students who are studying in public sector universities /colleges for above captioned courses on Self-Financing basis, are not eligible for this scholarship.

The students of MS/MPhil/ME/LIM/PhD are also not eligible for this scholarship, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Student Khairpur May All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

49 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

1 hour ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.