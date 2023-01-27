QAU announces merit-based scholarships for deserving students of Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has announced need-cum-merit scholarships 2022-23 for the students of district Khairpur.

The QAU, in that regard, has invited applications for award of scholarships from the talented and deserving BS and BS Lateral students admitted in Fall-2022 (Male/Female) only from district Khairpur.

According to the official sources, as per eligibility criteria, the candidate and his/her father or guardian must have Domicile and Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) of Khairpur District.

The applying candidates must possess 75 percent marks in their last examination passed. While, in case of CGPA 3.00, they will be considered for determining merit. Marks certificate of last examination passed (only yearly marks certificate, not earlier than 2021) would be considered.

The candidates will have to produce certificates from the Head of Department of concerned college/Institute/university/school on the prescribed form showing the enrollment in the respective college/Institute/university. Meanwhile, attested copy of domicile and PRC of student and his father/Guardian is required.

The CNICs of the under age student of B-Form of NADRA, his/her father/guardian must be attached and. Attested copy of Student University ID Card is also required (if available). Attested Copy of Pass (Pacca) Certificate of Matriculation, showing date of Birth. Original Marks Certificate of last examination passed (20B ad onwards).

Father/Guardian's income certificate. In case, father/guardian is government employee, his last month pay slip may be attached.

Application forms with recent passport size photographs should be submitted in the office of the students' Financial Assistance, Room No. 17. Admin Block, Quaid-I-Azam University on or before 31-01-2023.

Application forms are available at all Photo Copy shops of the University. The forms can also be downloaded from website www.dckhairpur.gos.pk.

The students who are studying in public sector universities /colleges for above captioned courses on Self-Financing basis, are not eligible for this scholarship.

The students of MS/MPhil/ME/LIM/PhD are also not eligible for this scholarship, it added.