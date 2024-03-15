QAU announces PBM scholarships for MS, M.Phil students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Quaid-i-Azam University(QAU) has announced Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Scholarships for Spring-2024 from the most deserving and needy BS, M.Phil students.

According to the office of the Student's Financial Assistance QAU, the applications have been invited only from the BS 2nd, 4th, 6th & M.Phil.1st & 2nd semester regular students for the scholarships.

Interested students are advised to obtain the Application Form from the Photocopy shops of Quaid-i-Azam University and submit it to the office of the student's financial assistance on or before 24th March 2024.

According to PBM criteria, priority will be given to double orphans, single orphans, disabled, and poor students.

The following attested documents must be attached to the application forms. PBM application form duly signed/stamped by the Chairperson/Director and Hostel warden (in case of residents of University Hostels), copy of CNIC of the student & parents/guardian, copies of all previous academic certificates, original fee challan Of Spring-2024 semester, while the students must keep photocopies of challan for their record.

The documents will also be included, application on plain paper to Managing Director PBM (for the request of scholarship), complete DATA form Of the student's family, income certificate duly signed/verified by the Chairman Union Council, Chairman Zakat Committee of their local area, Numbardar, Tehsildar etc.

It is worth mentioning here that students with income exceeding Rs. 30,000/- and self-financed students are not eligible for this scholarship. All documents should be arranged as per above order.

The documents further said that cutting and overwriting in any document/application will not be accepted.

Incomplete applications will not be entertained. Giving wrong/incomplete information will disqualify the candidates for the scholarship.

Meanwhile provision of fake information or any concealment of information gives the university authorities to take strict disciplinary action which may lead to striking Off from the rolls of the university.

The students are further advised, in their own interest, not to approach the PBM authorities regarding their stipends directly (without consulting this office). All applicants are required to appear for an interview before the committee on the date & time announced later through Department (Notice board).

No applications will be entertained after the due date, and no excuses will be accepted. In case of selection for the PBM scholarship, students will become ineligible for other scholarships, it added.