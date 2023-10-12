Open Menu

QAU Award Degrees To 7,738 Graduates During Convocation 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

As many as 7,738 graduates including 298 PhD, 3359 M.Phil, 1198 M.Sc, and 2883 BS were conferred degrees in the 10th Convocation of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) held here on Thursday

The Chancellor of QAU, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan awarded the degrees to graduates.

Addressing the degree awarding ceremony, Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi said the government was promoting education at every level.

He said he had directed to provide all basic facilities to the schools in Islamabad as without basic facilities, the quality of education could not be improved.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (S.I.) Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University, briefed the chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, and the audience regarding the achievements and future plans of the University.

He said as a premier institution of higher education in the country, Quaid-i-Azam University has the potential to make significant contributions to the sustainable development and economic growth of the nation.

The Vice-Chancellor said, recently the university has launched a comprehensive strategy to take its vision into the future.

“The current management of the university has taken swift steps to put the university on the path of excellence and development by adopting a holistic approach. Our plan involves optimizing administrative processes by identifying and addressing inefficiencies to save time and resources. We also aim to implement digital solutions across campus services and administrative processes in the near future” said the Vice Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the parents, teachers, and graduates for their excellent dedication and performance.

