QAU Celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 09:26 PM

QAU celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Wednesday organized a Seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Wednesday organized a Seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day celebrations.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, while Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ali, attended as a special guest.

Addressing the function, Dr. Sajid Awan highlighted the historical and ground realities of Kashmir and said that we have geographical, political and religious ties with Kashmir.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved in a way that is acceptable not only to Pakistan and India but to the whole world and especially to Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan should also present the case of Hyderabad State, Junagarh State and Manawadar at the diplomatic level who had agreed to join Pakistan so that Pakistan's stronger position on Kashmir could emerge.

On the occasion, Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, Registrar, Quaid-e-Azam University, said that Kashmir is not just a disputed land but a human tragedy that has no precedent.

He informed the audience and students about the atrocities in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) including men killing, disrespect of women and making the people blind with pallet guns.

He said that in the context of Kashmir, we need to bring to the fore the aspects of human tragedy along with the land dispute so that the fascist and savage face of India could be exposed.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that oppression is taking place everywhere; speaking out against it is the duty and part of faith of every Muslim. He further added that the subcontinent was not divided according to the principles laid down.

The Vice Chancellor said that we have to resolve all differences regarding Kashmir. He said that it was our responsibility to expose the oppressors because Kashmir issue is not only an issue of Kashmiris but also of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali appreciated and thanked the teachers, students and participants including the organizers of the event.

