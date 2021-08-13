UrduPoint.com

QAU Celebrates 75th Independence Day

QAU celebrates 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A National flag hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad here on Friday in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor QAU hoisted the flag and congratulated the participants on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

Addressing the audience the Vice-Chancellor reiterates the pledge to follow the footsteps of the Quaid-i-Azam, the founder of the nation.

He said, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ruled for a short period but laid down all the guiding principles of the state.

He said Quaid was so keen on the promotion of education that he donated a major share from his inheritance to the educational institutions of Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the youth to follow the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for building Pakistan according to his vision and conviction. Deans of the faculties, staff, and senior faculty members attended the ceremony.

