UrduPoint.com

QAU Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

QAU celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Thursday organized an event in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The students from different departments of the university praised Sarwar-e-Konain Muhammad Mustafa Peace Be Upon Him and presented him Naat gifts.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali was the special guest of the occasion.

Addressing the function, he underlined the need to study and follow the Sirat of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him besides an understanding of the Qur'an. Only by following the life of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him a society can develop.

He said we should be aware of the liking and disliking of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

From Hayat-e-Taiba of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, we can aware from the rights of Allah and human rights as well as the rights of minorities, children and women.

He said one should be in search of knowledge and pray, "O Allah! Increase my knowledge." He further said Allah and his Beloved Prophet Peace Be Upon Him liked the gratitude; therefore we should be thankful for every blessing.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated Sana Khan-e-Mustafa and the speakers and thanked and congratulated the organizers of the event.

Student Affairs Director Dr Maryam Anis also thanked the organizers and participants of the event.

The event was attended by a large number of teachers and students.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Women Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of ..

Dubai Chamber signs MoU with Angola-UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses advancing cooperation with Brazilian parliamentary delega ..

6 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

2 hours ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.