QAU celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Thursday organized an event in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The students from different departments of the university praised Sarwar-e-Konain Muhammad Mustafa Peace Be Upon Him and presented him Naat gifts.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali was the special guest of the occasion.

Addressing the function, he underlined the need to study and follow the Sirat of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him besides an understanding of the Qur'an. Only by following the life of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him a society can develop.

He said we should be aware of the liking and disliking of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

From Hayat-e-Taiba of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, we can aware from the rights of Allah and human rights as well as the rights of minorities, children and women.

He said one should be in search of knowledge and pray, "O Allah! Increase my knowledge." He further said Allah and his Beloved Prophet Peace Be Upon Him liked the gratitude; therefore we should be thankful for every blessing.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali appreciated Sana Khan-e-Mustafa and the speakers and thanked and congratulated the organizers of the event.

Student Affairs Director Dr Maryam Anis also thanked the organizers and participants of the event.

The event was attended by a large number of teachers and students.