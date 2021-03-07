UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QAU Continues To Improve Global Rankings

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

QAU continues to improve global rankings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) has significantly improved its ranking in the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

According to details, QAU has ranked 259th in Natural Sciences field with an overall score of 68.4.

The subject of Mathematics ranked 201-250, Physics 201-250, Chemistry 301-305 and Computer Sciences ranked 351-400.

In Life Sciences and Medicine the subject of Pharmacy ranked 151-200, Agriculture & Forestry ranked 201-250, Environmental Sciences 301-350 and Biological Sciences ranked 401-450. In Social and Management Sciences, subject of Economics ranked 401-500 while business and Management Sciences ranked 451-500.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-I-Azam University congratulated the faculty, students, staff and alumni on this remarkable achievement.

"Being recognized by the prestigious QS World University Rankings is a testament to our strong academic performance and excellent research output. Steps that have been taken recently by administration, will further improve university's position in the international rankings." said the VC.

He said by recruiting the fine faculty, developing necessary infrastructure and establishing new offices to satisfy the on-campus student needs have transformed the campus.

New collaborations and strategic alliance with different academic and research institutions have been established and research standards have significantly improved.

It is worth mentioning that since last two years, despite financial deficit, QAU has improved its position in all the top ranking agencies.

/778

Related Topics

World Business Agriculture Student Fine Alliance Muhammad Ali All Top

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Women’s Day

41 minutes ago

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

2 hours ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

4 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s security system has significantly progress ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.