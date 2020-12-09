UrduPoint.com
QAU & GCUF Organized Int'l Conference On Applied Zoology

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

QAU & GCUF organized Int'l Conference on Applied Zoology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF ) in collaboration with Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) organised 3rd International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2020).

The objective of the conference was to share, exchange and discuss new perspectives about the scientific advancements in various fields of Applied Zoological Sciences.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Kamal, graced the event as chief guest while the event was organized under the patronage of QAU Vice Chancellor and AZSP Chairman Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (TI).

In the conference, more than 200 abstracts were received from 20 different national and international universities which were divided into 112 oral and 95 e-poster presentations in the fields of Applied Zoology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Cancer Biology, Ecology, Bioinformatics, Nanotechnology, Epidemiology, Nutrition, Fisheries, and Wildlife. Keeping in view the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, a special session on COVID-19 was also conducted during the conference.

Several foreign keynote speakers including Prof. Dr. Zeliha Selamoglu (Turkey), Dr. Lai Ngit Shin (Malaysia), Dr.

Antoni Sureda (Spain), Dr. Allah Bakhsh (Turkey), Dr. Ilknur Ucak (Turkey), Dr. Najib Altawell (UK), Dr. Fatima Kies (Itlay), Dr. Patricio Escalante (Chile) also shared their research.

The closing ceremony of 3rd ICAZ-2020 was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali.

He appreciated the realization of the importance of Applied Zoology by conducting this mega virtual event according to the need of time and society. He also emphasised on the need of digitizing ourselves in accordance with challenging circumstances.

He admired the working of The Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan and organizing committee for the success of this mega virtual event.

Researchers and students from all over Pakistan participated and presented their research findings in ICAZ-2020.

Twelve Gold medals were also announced for the distinguished researchers and students from all over the country in recognition of their scientific and academic contributions in the respective field. Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Sultana, Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Salma Sultana, Dr. Azhar Rasul, Dr. Mariam Anees, Dr. Ishtiaq Ali, Dr. Naveeda Akhtar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed and various other faculty members from QAUwere among event organizers.

