QAU gets another mega water filtration plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Another mega Water Filtration Plant was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah at boys hostel complex on Friday.

The water filtration plant has been donated by QAU Alumni Association to facilitate the hostel resident students while the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, (PCRWR), Ministry of Science & Technology supervised the project.

Sharing the main features of the water filtration plant, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor informed that the safe drinking water capacity is 2500 liters per hour equal to 660 gallons per hour removing all types of contaminants and improving aesthetic and physico-chemical quality.

It will reduce the risk of waterborne diseases among students due to consumption of unsafe drinking water and will improve their academic excellence. He also said that one mega filtration plant already donated at Girls Hostel Complex .

He said regular maintenance like daily washing and weekly microbial quality check will help maintain the safe quality of water from this filtration plant.

The daily drinking water supply data will also be monitored to assess per day requirements of students hostel.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources said that the quality of water, provided through this water filtration water would be quite better even than the bottled mineral water. He said that more than 40% patients are hospitalized due to waterborne diseases.

He requested Vice Chancellor QAU to make the consumption of water of this filtration plant compulsory within all offices of QAU replacing bottled water.

Vice Chancellor QAU appreciated the continued contribution of QAU Alumni Association towards its alma mater. He said that alumni is great asset of this prestigious top ranked institution and QAU would continue to benefit from its alumni.

The senior member of QAU Alumni Association, QAU syndicate members, faculty representatives, officers and employees were also present on the occasion.