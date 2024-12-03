QAU Holds 'Peace Walk' To Celebrate Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Quaid-i- Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Tuesday organized here a 'Peace Walk' to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities
According to the details, "Quaidian Association for Differently Abled Students" society organized the Peace Walk with an aim to promote inclusion, accessibility, and equality for all.
Representatives of Quaidian Association for Differently Abled Students, QAU Alumni, students, and teachers participated in the walk as an expression of solidarity with the physically and mentally challenged people.
Carrying placards, participants walked with the special people.
The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with the different slogan
The participants demanded that we need to envision a society where all people with disability get preferential status in access to
health care, education, food, shelter and employment opportunities to live an integrated and dignified life.
