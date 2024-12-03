Open Menu

QAU Holds 'Peace Walk' To Celebrate Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:19 PM

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

Quaid-i- Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Tuesday organized here a 'Peace Walk' to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Quaid-i- Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Tuesday organized here a 'Peace Walk' to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

According to the details, "Quaidian Association for Differently Abled Students" society organized the Peace Walk with an aim to promote inclusion, accessibility, and equality for all.

Representatives of Quaidian Association for Differently Abled Students, QAU Alumni, students, and teachers participated in the walk as an expression of solidarity with the physically and mentally challenged people.

Carrying placards, participants walked with the special people.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with the different slogan

The participants demanded that we need to envision a society where all people with disability get preferential status in access to

health care, education, food, shelter and employment opportunities to live an integrated and dignified life.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education All Employment

Recent Stories

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

51 seconds ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

5 minutes ago
 Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

5 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

5 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

19 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

19 minutes ago
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

19 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

19 minutes ago
 Persons with disabilities can be made productive w ..

Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..

19 minutes ago
 Proportional representation proposed to enhance po ..

Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity

23 minutes ago
 LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing ..

LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees

2 hours ago
 Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training ..

Cycling star Evenepoel hospitalised after training accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan