QAU Holds Walk To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

QAU holds walk to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Wednesday organized a walk in the campus to show solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University led the walk while it was also participated by the faculty members and a large number of students.

While addressing the participants Muhammad Ali said the Pakistani people stand firm with the cause of Kashmiris.

"Today we have gathered to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to condemn the unprecedented cruelties of Indian forces.

We have gathered to raise the voice of innocent people of Kashmir" said the Vice Chancellor.

Addressing the rally the Kashmiri students studying at Quaid-i-Azam University urged the international community to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The students, faculty members and staff, carrying banners, inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations attended the rally.

