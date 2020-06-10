(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has been placed among top 500 global universities by the QS World Universities Ranking for the year 2021.

According to the QS World Universities Ranking on Wednesday, QAU has been ranked at 454th number among best 500 universities across the globe.

The university was ranked at 521 number last year by the QS Ranking, thus recording an improvement of 57 numbers. During the last four years (2016-2020) the university continuously improved its ranking.

It is worth mentioning here that recently the Quaid-e-Azam University has already ranked at 75th position in Top Universities of Asia by Times world ranking.

QAU is the only Pakistani university ranked in top 100 Asia university. It is also the only university of Pakistan ranked among top 500 by all best ranking agencies of the world like, world Times Ranking, QS ranking and US times and world news ranking agency.

QAU Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Ali said it was an honor for the university and congratulated all dedicated faculty members, students, staff, alumni for making efforts to make such things happened.

He hoped that with the efforts and contribution of faculty members, students, staff and alumni, the QAU would further improve its ranking at international level.