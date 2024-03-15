Open Menu

QAU Invites Application For PEEF Master Level Scholarships

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

QAU invites application for PEEF Master level scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has invited applications for the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Master's Level Scholarship from M.Phil/MS students admitted in Fall-2023 & Spring-2024.

According to the documents from QAU Student's Financial Assistance Office, the deadline for scholarship application is 29th March 2024.

As per the PEEF Master's Level Scholarship policy 2023-24, the minimum eligibility criteria includes that the student must have Punjab domicile, secured at least 60% marks or a minimum CGPA 2.5 in the graduation level examination held in 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 (spring and fall sessions) from Punjab (minimum sixteen years of schooling or 4-year education after HSSC/F.A/F.Sc./Grade 12 examination). The students who were awarded a BS degree from Quaid-i-Azam University are also eligible.

However, those who secured admission as a full-time student in the current academic year (2023-24) in the university/degree awarding institution and the students enrolled in and 2nd semester (fall/spring) session and morning/evening/afternoon sessions are also eligible.

Similarly, the declared monthly income of parents (from all sources) is equal to or less than sixty thousand (Rs.

60,000, while, the children of Govt. employees in BPS 1-4 are exempted from the condition of monthly income if salary is the only source of income. The children of civilians martyred in terrorist attacks are exempted from the condition of monthly income.

The students who are not availing of any other educational scholarship during the current academic year and students who have already passed/possessed MA/MSc/MS/M.Phil degrees are ineligible to apply for the PEEF Master Level Scholarship.

Besides fulfilling PEEF eligibility criteria, the prospective student must qualify for merit and need criteria of the respective university/degree awarding institution.

Students have been informed that application forms are available in the department/photocopier shops of the university. The attested copies of the following documents must be attached to the application form including Domicile, CMC, BSDMC and Degree.

Students have been informed to attach an income affidavit worth Rs50 as per specimen with the application form.

Related Topics

Terrorist Education Punjab Student March All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

43 minutes ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

1 hour ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

15 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

15 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

15 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

15 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

15 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan