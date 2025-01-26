QAU leading Pakistan in the TIMES World Subject Ranking 2024

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Quaid-i-Azam University has once again showcased its excellence by achieving impressive rankings in the TIMES World 2024 Subject Ranking.

This institution has truly shown exceptional performances across various subjects, firmly establishing itself as one of the top-tier higher learning establishments in Pakistan.

It take great pride in revealing that QAU has secured the 251-300 position globally in Life Sciences/Biological Sciences, 301-350 in Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry departments, leading the way in Pakistan in these fields.

Moreover, QAU business and Economics department has achieved a global ranking of 301-400, while Computer Sciences has secured the 401-500th position.

Additionally, in Social Sciences departments has been ranked between 501-600 globally.

This remarkable feat serves as a testament to the relentless hard work and unwavering dedication of esteemed faculty and talented students.

QAU students also express their gratitude to the research students, staff and alumni whose invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in the university's success.

QAU is the only Pakistani University ranked No.1 both by QS ranking (315th position) & Times world Ranking (401 position.