QAU Leading Pakistan In TIMES World Subject Ranking 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has once again showcased its excellence by achieving impressive rankings in the TIMES World 2024 Subject Ranking.
According to the details, QAU has truly shown exceptional performances across various subjects, firmly establishing itself as one of the top-tier higher learning establishments in Pakistan.
QAU has secured the 251-300 position globally in Life Sciences/Biological Sciences, 301-350 in Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry departments, leading the way in Pakistan in these fields.
Moreover, business and Economics department has achieved a global ranking of 301-400, while Computer Sciences has secured the 401-500th position.
Additionally, Social Sciences departments has also been ranked between 501-600 globally.
An official from QAU said that "This remarkable feat serves as a testament to the relentless hard work and unwavering dedication of QAU esteemed faculty and talented students."We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them on reaching this significant milestone.
We also express our gratitude to the research students, staff, and alumni whose invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in the university's success".
It is worth mentioning here that QAU is the only Pakistani University ranked No1 both by QS ranking (315th position) & Times world Ranking (401 position).
