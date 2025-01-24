Open Menu

QAU Leading Pakistan In TIMES World Subject Ranking 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM

QAU leading Pakistan in TIMES World Subject Ranking 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has once again showcased its excellence by achieving impressive rankings in the TIMES World 2024 Subject Ranking.

According to the details, QAU has truly shown exceptional performances across various subjects, firmly establishing itself as one of the top-tier higher learning establishments in Pakistan.

QAU has secured the 251-300 position globally in Life Sciences/Biological Sciences, 301-350 in Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry departments, leading the way in Pakistan in these fields.

Moreover, business and Economics department has achieved a global ranking of 301-400, while Computer Sciences has secured the 401-500th position.

Additionally, Social Sciences departments has also been ranked between 501-600 globally.

An official from QAU said that "This remarkable feat serves as a testament to the relentless hard work and unwavering dedication of QAU esteemed faculty and talented students."We extend our heartfelt congratulations to them on reaching this significant milestone.

We also express our gratitude to the research students, staff, and alumni whose invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in the university's success".

It is worth mentioning here that QAU is the only Pakistani University ranked No1 both by QS ranking (315th position) & Times world Ranking (401 position).

Recent Stories

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

38 seconds ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

13 minutes ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

17 minutes ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

27 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

31 minutes ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

37 minutes ago
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

55 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

58 minutes ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan