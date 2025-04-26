QAU Once Again Crowned Pakistan’s Top University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has once again solidified its standing as Pakistan’s premier institution, earning the distinction of being ranked #1 in the country and securing an impressive 137th position in Asia in the Times Higher education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025.
According to QAU, this latest achievement continues QAU’s tradition of excellence, with the university consistently recognized as Pakistan’s best by all major global ranking agencies.
Adding to its list of accolades, QAU was ranked 315th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 86th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, and an outstanding 58th for Citations per Faculty — a testament to the impactful research produced by its scholars.
The success of QAU is a collective triumph, made possible by the relentless dedication of its brilliant faculty, committed staff, talented students, and accomplished alumni.
Together, they have propelled QAU to new heights, reinforcing the university’s reputation as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence, an official of the university told APP.
He said that despite facing significant financial constraints and budgetary challenges, QAU continues to shine brightly on the global academic stage. However, to sustain and build upon this legacy of excellence, urgent and sustained government support is essential. Investing in institutions like QAU is an investment in Pakistan’s future — one that promises continued innovation, discovery, and global recognition.
He also congratulated to the entire QAU family on this remarkable milestone.
