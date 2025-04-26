Open Menu

QAU Once Again Crowned Pakistan’s Top University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

QAU once again crowned Pakistan’s top university

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has once again solidified its standing as Pakistan’s premier institution, earning the distinction of being ranked #1 in the country and securing an impressive 137th position in Asia in the Times Higher education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025.

According to QAU, this latest achievement continues QAU’s tradition of excellence, with the university consistently recognized as Pakistan’s best by all major global ranking agencies.

Adding to its list of accolades, QAU was ranked 315th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 86th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, and an outstanding 58th for Citations per Faculty — a testament to the impactful research produced by its scholars.

The success of QAU is a collective triumph, made possible by the relentless dedication of its brilliant faculty, committed staff, talented students, and accomplished alumni.

Together, they have propelled QAU to new heights, reinforcing the university’s reputation as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, and academic excellence, an official of the university told APP.

He said that despite facing significant financial constraints and budgetary challenges, QAU continues to shine brightly on the global academic stage. However, to sustain and build upon this legacy of excellence, urgent and sustained government support is essential. Investing in institutions like QAU is an investment in Pakistan’s future — one that promises continued innovation, discovery, and global recognition.

He also congratulated to the entire QAU family on this remarkable milestone.

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

2 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

3 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

5 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

18 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

18 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

18 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

18 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan