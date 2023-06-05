QAU organizes conference to create awareness among critical environmental issues

Quaidian Associations of Microbiologists (QAM), Department of Microbiology, Quaid-i-Azam University, organized a conference on World Environment Day to create awareness among environmental issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Quaidian Associations of Microbiologists (QAM), Department of Microbiology, Quaid-i-Azam University, organized a conference on World Environment Day to create awareness among environmental issues.

The conference aimed to raise awareness about critical environmental issues, including marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable development, and the mismanagement of plastic waste.

World Environment Day serves as a global platform for public outreach, involving participation from over 143 countries each year. This year, the event marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, with a special focus on tackling plastic pollution.

During the conference, Prof. Dr. Naeem Ali, Chairperson of the Department of Microbiology, addressed the audience and shed light on the alarming rise of plastic pollution caused by anthropogenic activities.

He emphasized the adverse impacts of plastic pollution on human health, as well as the detrimental consequences it has on livestock, poultry, and organisms in both freshwater and marine ecosystems.

Prof. Dr. Aameer Ali Shah, Department of Microbiology, delivered a presentation on the topic of "Bio-upcycling of Plastic Waste: A Circular Plastic Economy." He highlighted the need for a circular economy that promotes carbon efficiency, reduces reliance on fossil feedstocks, and integrates industrial production with effective end-of-life waste management.

The distinguished speaker, Prof.

Dr. Fariha Hasan, shared an insightful presentation on "Plastic Waste in Space," shedding light on the challenges posed by plastic waste beyond our planet.

The event was honored by the presence of Prof. Dr. M. Idress, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Prof. Dr. Idress emphasized the urgent need to address the global plastic crisis. He stated that our planet is suffocating under the weight of plastic, with over 430 million tonnes being produced worldwide annually, half of which is designed for single-use purposes.

He further revealed that an estimated 19-23 million tonnes of plastic end up in lakes, rivers, and seas every year.

Prof. Dr. Idress emphasized the importance of scaling up and accelerating actions to combat this crisis, given the available scientific knowledge and solutions.

Concluding the conference, Prof. Dr. M. Ishtiaq Ali, Chief organizer of the conference and Director of Academics at Quaid-i-Azam University, summarized the overarching theme of the event and presented innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution. He appreciated the efforts of students and speaker and all organizers.

The conference concluded with the awarding of cash prizes and achievement certificates to the winning students.

The conference on World Environment Day at Quaid-i-Azam University served as a significant platform to raise awareness, foster dialogue, and mobilize transformative action to address environmental challenges.