Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Thursday organized the laptop distribution ceremony under Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad on Thursday organized the laptop distribution ceremony under Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023.

The event held in connection with the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, was organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Mainly the function was dedicated to distribution of laptops to deserving students, which shows the unwavering commitment of the government to empower the youth and develop educational skills.

Former Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, was the chief guest of the occasion, who emphasized the important role of technology in education and its potential to create a knowledge-based society.

He highlighted the fundamental importance of technology in modern education and explained how access to laptops can revolutionize the learning process and open doors to knowledge that were previously inaccessible.

He said that such initiatives play an important role in creating a progressive and knowledge-based society.

He further said the youth can play vital role for the country by utilizing their talents.

He also congratulated the university administration for organizing the first program in Quaid-e-Azam University under Laptop Youth Scheme.

Quaid-e-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar while addressing the event said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the Youth Laptop Scheme aims to end the digital divide and provide the necessary tools to the students.

He said that technology and by embracing education, Pakistan can pave the way for a vibrant and prosperous generation that is ready to face the challenges of the future.

He urged the students who received the laptops to use them effectively and congratulated the employees, students and teachers.

On this occasion, he also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the special guest Mr. Tariq Fazal for the release of funds for the students.

It is pertinent to mention here that through the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme, the government is taking a proactive step towards building a knowledge-based society, where every young mind has an opportunity to participate and thrive.

This initiative marks an important milestone in Pakistan's journey towards digital transformation and ensures that the youth are at the forefront of development.

Under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, one lakh laptops are being distributed among the talented students across the country.