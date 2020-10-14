UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QAU, Pink Pakistan Trust Join Hands To Create Awareness On Breast Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

QAU, Pink Pakistan Trust join hands to create awareness on breast cancer

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pink Pakistan Trust with an aim to create awareness on breast cancer and its early detection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pink Pakistan Trust with an aim to create awareness on breast cancer and its early detection.

Both organizations will jointly organize awareness sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops for eradicating breast cancer from the country.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr. Zubaida Qazi, President, Pink Pakistan Trust signed the MoU.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said awareness was incredibly important especially among young women for early detection to reduce the mortality rate.

He assured the University's support and welcomed the efforts of collaboration.

Both organizations also agreed to work towards the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) for eradicating poverty, good health and wellbeing, gender equality, reduced inequalities, and economic growth in general.

Dr. Wasim Qazi, Vice Chancellor, Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Zahid Asghar, Registrar QAU, Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, Dr. Mariam Anees, Director Student Affairs, Murtaza Noor, Secretary General, QAU Alumni Association and senior faculty members also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Young Muhammad Ali Women Breast Cancer From

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

1 minute ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

39 minutes ago

UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU tr ..

39 minutes ago

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte ..

39 minutes ago

Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup ..

39 minutes ago

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru handed four- ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.