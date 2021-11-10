UrduPoint.com

QAU Prof Reports More Than 150 Coronavirus Samples In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

QAU Prof reports more than 150 coronavirus samples in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Professor and Chairperson at National Center for Bioinformatics, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi has reported the largest genomic and epidemiological data of coronavirus in Pakistan that included the full-length high-quality genome sequences of more than 150 coronavirus samples.

Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi reported this in collaborations with researchers from National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and National Genomics Data Center, Beijing Institute of Genomics, CAS / China National Center for Bioinformation.

This study was recently published in the highly prestigious international journal Genomics, Proteomics & Bioinformatics with the title "Genomic Epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2 in Pakistan".

The data reveals initial introductions and transmission of the virus in Pakistan and has identified 29 over-represented mutations/variations in Pakistani samples of coronavirus.

Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi explained, mutations are tiny errors in the genetic code that occur during the spread of the virus.

Principal investigator of this study Prof. Dr. Yiming Bao who is the Director of National Genomics Data Center, Beijing further added, "While some mutations in genomes of coronavirus are harmless, others can bring about such changes in the virus that can enhance its transmissibility and infectivity and thus making it more deadly, as in the case of Indian, UK and South African variants of COVID-19".

The genomic epidemiology of coronavirus in Pakistan has revealed international introductions of COVID-19 in Pakistan from 28 countries and also identified five distinctive spreading clusters during the first wave of pandemic. Among them, the largest cluster was introduced possibly from the USA, France, Portugal, Sweden, Oman, and Qatar, which were consistent with the epidemiological investigations.

No progenies of any of these 150 viruses have been found outside of Pakistan, most likely due to the nonpharmacological intervention, such as travel restrictions, etc, to control the flow of virus outside our country.

This recent study by the research team and collaborators of Dr. Amir could provide guidance for an effective strategy for disease control and spread. "So, we, evolutionary biologists know that in order to check the virulence of the virus and keep its spread under control it is important to keep a track of virus evolution through massive genome sequencing initiatives," said Prof. Dr. Amir Ali Abbasi.

According to Dr. Amir, their ongoing work on coronavirus genome sequencing would further clarify the genomic epidemiology of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Islamabad China France Oman Qatar Beijing United Kingdom Portugal Sweden Amir Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

UAE sends urgent medical supplies to Sierra Leone

13 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal ..

RAK Ruler receives Ministers of Energy and Federal Supreme Council Affairs

13 minutes ago
 Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commenda ..

Tarin's efforts to improve the tax system commendable: Mian Zahid Hussain

17 minutes ago
 PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EV ..

PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

19 minutes ago
 Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Tren ..

Five reasons why the new HUAWEI nova 9 is the Trendy Flagship and Camera King sm ..

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health adopts global traceability stan ..

Ministry of Health adopts global traceability standards in health products

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.